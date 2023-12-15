Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Billy Alexander

TULSA, Okla. — It’s October 4, 2008, and Tulsa police are called to an apartment complex after witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Upon arriving, they find the body of Billy Alexander. He's shot numerous times.

Police quickly began searching for evidence and any witnesses to the crime.

“A lot of times what we see from these cold cases is that we had some initial information from witnesses that they saw several black males running and firing into his apartment as they were running. 'That was good information to start from you would think right? And from that, immediately the trail goes cold,” said Officer Danny Bean.

Crime scene investigators discovered numerous, bullet casings inside the apartment and several casings on the ground outside.

Witnesses told police they saw several black males running away from the apartment, and then watched as they jumped into a white, 4-door sedan.

Despite the evidence collected at the scene and the witness statements, the case remains cold.

2 News went back to the scene of the crime looking for answers and found Christopher Hearn living in the same apartment where Alexander was killed.

“I'm kind of shocked because the apartment complex never mentioned that anyone was ever murdered in this apartment,” said Hearn.

Although it’s not clear what Alexander may have been involved with before his death, Hearn said no one deserves to be murdered.

"This is another example of a family that should really receive justice after so long,” said Hearn.

If you have any information about the death of Billy Alexander, you can contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

That number is 918-596-COPS.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.