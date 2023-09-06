Oklahoma Veteran Alliance to host fourth annual benefit dinner

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Veteran Alliance will host its fourth annual benefit dinner, and leaders there invite the public to attend.

The dinner celebrates organizations and partners who help Veterans in Oklahoma.

That help could be transitioning from active duty to civilian life, housing, employment, or other needs.

The event's theme is "One community, one fight," all to prevent Veteran suicide.

"We would love Patriots to come out," Steffen Crow, Oklahoma Veteran Alliance program manager, said. "It's amazing to see that support, and I know that many folks think you have to be a Veteran to help other Veterans, and you don't. We prove that every day."

The benefit dinner is from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, at the Oklahoma National Guard Combined Services Center in Broken Arrow.

Tickets start at $100, including a 3-course meal, presentations, and a cash bar.

Veterans receive a 50% discount on ticket prices.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Community Service Council's website here.

