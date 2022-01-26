Oklahoma updates COVID-19 treatment guidance to combat omicron variant

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health released revised COVID-19 treatment guidelines on Wednesday as health systems adjust to the omicron variant.

The state health department cited the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's removal of the authorization for the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments that have been on the market, REGEN-COV and Bam/Ete, due to their ineffectiveness against omicron.

The state says omicron is making up about 98% of Oklahoma's cases.

MORE >>> Record-breaking COVID-19 surge in Oklahoma

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) currently recommends four treatments for COVID-19, which OSDH listed in order of preference:

Paxlovid

Sotrovimab

Remdesivir

Molnupiravir

“We know that the supply of these treatments is limited across the country,” said Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health.

“We want Oklahomans to know that despite the limited supply, our team is doing everything we can to secure these treatments for our state.”

Anyone looking for Paxlovid, Sotrovimab and Molnupiravir treatment providers can use the OK Therapeutics Locator Tool here.

"Oklahomans will need to call a site directly or speak with their healthcare provider for access to these treatments, rather than showing up to a site seeking them," the state health department says.

Anyone looking for the Remdesivir treatment will also have to speak with their healthcare provider to discuss eligibility and access options. This product is not allocated through the state by the OSDH.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --