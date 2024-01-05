Oklahoma tribes participating in food assistance program despite state opting out

TULSA, Okla. — Even though Gov. Stitt decided Oklahoma would opt out of the EBT government program, which would provide food assistance to low-income children in the summer, the Cherokee, Chickasaw, and Choctaw Nations say they will still participate.

2 News spoke with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. at Friday's Inter-tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes.

The Cherokee Nation is one of the three tribes participating in the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer Program for children.

"The idea that somehow getting federal dollars into the pockets of these families to go buy food is not a good idea, I don't understand it. It's a great idea," he said.

The EBT program provides families $40 per child each month in the summer for students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

The Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations will also offer the program to native and non-native children.

The Cherokee Nation has participated in this summer EBT program for about five years, and just this past year, it served more than 7,000 families. In coming years, they're expecting even more to participate.

On a call this week, Governor Stitt said that the EBT program still needs to be thoroughly vetted and believes Oklahoma's children won't go hungry this summer.

"Food insecurity is something we focused on throughout my entire administration," Stitt said. "We have given over $20 million to our different food banks over the year."

Governor Stitt added that every Oklahoman eligible for the EBT program is also eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or snap benefits.

As a father, Dan Beaver says he wants as many options as possible to ensure children are fed.

"There's no reason not to feed children in this day and age, with the economy on the tribe's side being what it is," Beaver said.

Chief Hoskin Jr. says - from a mathematical standpoint, the EBT program makes sense.

"We were able to leverage $3.5 million to northeast Oklahoma last year for all kids who qualify in exchange for putting up about $250,000 in administrative costs. I'm not an experienced businessman, but that math looks pretty good," he said.

The Cherokee Nation says their food program application will open in the spring.

All children, whether tribal or not, can participate if they qualify for free or reduced-cost lunches.

