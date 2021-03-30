Oklahoma State, Boynton agree to contract extension

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State head men's basketball coach Mike Boynton has signed a seven-year contract extension with the university.

This will keep the coach at the program through at least the 2027-2028 season. The extension agreement increases Boynton's to $3 million annually, beginning on July 1, 2021.

“This is a great day for Cowboy basketball,” said Mike Holder, OSU’s Director of Athletics.

Boynton is the youngest coach in the Big 12 Conference and recently completed his fourth year at Oklahoma State. He led the Cowboys to a 21-9 record this year.

The OSU men's basketball team also had the school's first NCAA Tournament win since 2009 and their first appearance in the Big 12 Tournament championship game since 2005.

"I appreciate all of the fans, alumni, and lettermen for loving this program so much, which has given us a story to tell recruits," Boynton said. "I’m honored to continue to represent Mr. Iba and coach Sutton’s program and for the privilege of mentoring the young men who believe in our vision."

OSU ended their regular 2020-2021 season with a final Associated Press ranking of No. 11.

Boynton is 72-58 since taking over the program in March 2017.

