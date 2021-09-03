Oklahoma prisons on statewide lockdown after series of incidents

TULSA, Okla. — All Oklahoma state prisons went into lockdown on Friday afternoon after "incidents" at six Oklahoma Department of Corrections facilities.

ODOC Director Scott Crow ordered the lockdown which canceled all visitations until it's over.

“The well-being of our staff and our inmate population is of the utmost importance," Crow said in a statement.

“We continue to monitor the situation and will maintain the lockdown as long as necessary for safety.”

According to ODOC, the incidents "appear to be gang-related" and some inmates suffered serious but non-fatal injuries.

