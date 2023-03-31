Oklahoma political leaders react to Trump indictment

The Oklahoma Republican Party released this statement:

"Not since Democrat Presidential candidate John Edwards was charged, and the jury deadlocked, has such a charge been brought against an elected official. Independent of whom the official is, the law and precedent is in favor of President Trump, and we believe that this George Soros-backed District Attorney should drop this politically motivated case."

OKGOP

Congressman Tom Cole's response:

“This is a sad day for America. In my opinion, the indictment of former President Trump is politically motivated, legally dubious and unlikely to prevail in court.”





Congressman Tom Cole

Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement following the indictment of President Donald Trump:

“Politically motivated witch hunts against President Trump or any other former President or presidential candidate is a serious abuse of power. House Republicans are committed to investigating if any federal funds are being used by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office to target President Trump for the purpose of interfering in our elections. I urge Democrats to join Republicans in condemning this baseless act of political persecution and commit to upholding the integrity of our elections and Republic.”

Congressman Josh Brecheen

