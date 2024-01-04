Oklahoma offering tax credit for caregivers

TULSA, Okla. — Karry Ward knows the world of caregivers inside and out. Professionally, she works for LIFE Senior Services as a physical therapist. Personally, she cares for her grandparents who are in their 90s.

"There are so many aspects to caregiving, that sometimes, we can’t always prepare for," Ward said. "The water bill, your electric bill, the food, your grocery bill may go up."

Those underlying expenses – are not covered by the Caring for Caregivers Act, but other things are, like equipment, medication, and household modifications. Hiring house call professionals, and adult day care tuition are also covered.

"As a health professional, I want to do my best job, but I know nobody loves my grandparents like I do," Ward said.

Ward’s personal and professional lives collide when she offers advice to other people giving care for their family members.

"Don’t be afraid to ask for help. And it’s OK to feel overwhelmed," Ward said.

There are some qualifications for the credit.



The loved one must be at least 62 years old

They must be related by blood or marriage to the person giving the care

Tthey must need daily assistance with one of these activities.

This credit provides some financial relief – and maybe some emotional support too.

"As a caregiver, I feel like sometimes I need a cheerleader, and I don’t want to be the cheerleader," Ward said, "But those moments are very few and far between."

The credit is capped at $2,000 for most people, but veterans or people with dementia can claim up to $3,000 in credits. The bill caps the state's spending at 1.5 million dollars.



