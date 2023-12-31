Oklahoma National Guard deploys dozens to Kosovo

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Army National Guard is seeing its highest level of deployments in over a decade, according to Major General Thomas H. Mancino, the Adjutant General for Oklahoma.

"We have soldiers serving in Africa, the Middle East, Europe and now we're sending this group of fine individuals to Kosovo," said Maj. Gen. Macino.

On Saturday, nearly 50 guardsmen were deployed. Friends and families gathered for a special ceremony and send-off.

Capt. Jimmy Norvell, a seasoned member of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, spoke about the task at hand. "It's very important because the people of Kosovo have depended upon us for the last, about 20 years, to be the force there to help keep them safe and provide peace among the region," he said.

In Kosovo, the Oklahoma unit will primarily provide air movement, air assault, and aviation maintenance. It joins forces with Louisiana and Iowa units in supporting peace through Operation Joint Guardian (KFOR).

"KFOR is a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo that is comprised of 27 partner nations," the Oklahoma National Guard said in a press release.

Saturday was the first deployment for First Lieutenant, Susannah Gray.

"We're going to get a lot of flight hours. There's going to be a lot of experience. I'm sure we're going to have a lot of promotions out of this," said Lt. Gray. "This deployment is only a good thing for soldiers. We're going to build leaders over there."

Before heading to Kosovo, the soldiers will first go to Fort Cavazos, Texas to finish training. Capt. Norvell expects the unit to spend a month there, and nine months in Kosovo.

Related story >>> Oklahoma National Guard helping stranded motorists

During the ceremony, he shared some words about missing family while deployed.

"The sacrifices that we make as soldiers are not just limited to the moments our helicopters leave the ground. They extend to every moment spent away from those we hold dear," said Capt. Norvell.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

