Oklahoma leaders react to Kabul attacks that left Americans dead

Wali Sabawoon/AP
Smoke rises from explosion from outside Kabul's airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. An explosion went off Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Posted at 2:25 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 15:27:11-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma leaders are speaking out after Thursday's attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan that left several U.S. service members dead.

Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted Thursday morning that his prayers are with the victims.

U.S. officials say at least 12 U.S. service members were killed in the Kabul bombings, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK District 1) released the following statement after the attacks:

“President Biden now has the blood of American patriots on his hands. This tragedy can only be a direct result of his lack of leadership. He has failed the American people as Commander-in-Chief and does not deserve the respect of that title any longer. Vice President Harris should not be left off the hook for this disaster either. She laughed when a reporter asked her about the crisis in Afghanistan the other day – does she think it’s funny now? American soldiers have fought and died in Afghanistan for the last twenty years, and she treats questions about it like a joke. There is no leadership in the White House right now. Biden and Harris both need to resign for dereliction of duty.

My heart goes out to the families of these four incredible Americans, who gave their lives to help rescue Americans from Taliban terrorists. I pray for peace and comfort in this time of intense pain and confusion.”
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK District 1)

U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) called on the U.S. to "establish control, protect Americans and our allies, and be prepared to stay as long as needed."

