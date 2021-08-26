Oklahoma leaders react to Kabul attacks that left Americans dead

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma leaders are speaking out after Thursday's attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan that left several U.S. service members dead.

Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted Thursday morning that his prayers are with the victims.

My prayers are with the victims of the attacks today in Kabul and everyone who is still in harm's way. We must stand firm in the face of terror and use whatever means necessary to protect our troops, American citizens and our allies. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) August 26, 2021

U.S. officials say at least 12 U.S. service members were killed in the Kabul bombings, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic.

MORE >>> 11 Marines, Navy medic among those killed in attack at Kabul airport, AP reports

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK District 1) released the following statement after the attacks:

“President Biden now has the blood of American patriots on his hands. This tragedy can only be a direct result of his lack of leadership. He has failed the American people as Commander-in-Chief and does not deserve the respect of that title any longer. Vice President Harris should not be left off the hook for this disaster either. She laughed when a reporter asked her about the crisis in Afghanistan the other day – does she think it’s funny now? American soldiers have fought and died in Afghanistan for the last twenty years, and she treats questions about it like a joke. There is no leadership in the White House right now. Biden and Harris both need to resign for dereliction of duty.



My heart goes out to the families of these four incredible Americans, who gave their lives to help rescue Americans from Taliban terrorists. I pray for peace and comfort in this time of intense pain and confusion.” U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK District 1)

U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) called on the U.S. to "establish control, protect Americans and our allies, and be prepared to stay as long as needed."

Cindy and I are praying for our US service members and the innocent victims of this morning’s terrorist attacks in Kabul. Our irresponsible withdrawal from Afghanistan has tragically left the door open for chaos for those remaining and has left Americans vulnerable. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) August 26, 2021

