Oklahoma leaders examine what Tulsa needs to attract businesses, retain skilled workers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — What will it take to bring more high-paying jobs to Tulsa and keep the skilled workers needed to fill them?

Oklahoma lawmakers, business leaders, higher education officials and community leaders tackled that question during an interim study focused on how the state can retain existing businesses, attract new companies and keep talented workers from leaving.

The discussion comes after several private-sector employers moved their headquarters out of Oklahoma, raising concerns about the state's ability to remain competitive for businesses and workers.

“Oklahoma has many of the basic ingredients needed to be a competitive asset rather than a barrier to growth," said Chad Zamarin, President and CEO of Williams. "Our cost of living is affordable, our commutes are shorter and life has the potential to be so much better here in Oklahoma,” the presenter said. “But we have to be a magnet for talent, a magnet that develops and keeps its own talent here and attracts new families to move here.”

One of the major challenges discussed was how to keep college graduates in the state while also attracting entrepreneurs and highly skilled workers from elsewhere.

University of Tulsa President Stacy Leeds told lawmakers that developing an educated workforce is only part of the solution. Oklahoma must also give those graduates opportunities that make them want to build their careers and lives here.

“This isn’t just a question of how many new degrees we can generate or how many people we can educate,” Leeds said. “It’s whether we can connect them with rewarding careers and give them the real tangible reasons to build their lives here.”

Presenters said Oklahoma also needs a workforce prepared to fill jobs in high-demand fields. But the discussion made clear that workforce development and economic development are closely tied to another issue: quality of life.

For Tulsa and Oklahoma City, presenters pointed to public safety, affordable housing, mental health services and homelessness as issues that can affect the cities' ability to attract and retain workers.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols asked the state to consider providing additional support while putting a greater emphasis on measurable results.

“How are we funding against outcomes?” Nichols asked. “If you want houses built, if you want more people off the streets, if you want more kids to have a bachelors degree, let’s fund against outcomes and figure out how do we hold ourselves accountable there.”

Public schools and infrastructure were also identified as factors in Oklahoma's ability to compete for companies and workers.

The discussion highlighted a broader challenge facing Tulsa: attracting the next major employer isn't only about convincing a company that Oklahoma is a good place to do business. Leaders said the state also has to create the jobs, housing, educational opportunities, infrastructure and quality of life that can convince the people those companies rely on to call Tulsa home.

Addressing those challenges, leaders acknowledged, will require collaboration across the public, private, education and community sectors.