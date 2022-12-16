Oklahoma lawmakers push for end of military covid vaccine mandate

TULSA, Okla. — A massive defense bill is on its way to President Biden's desk and it includes plans to rescind the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for military.

The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023, which passed the house last week, passed the senate Thursday night 83-11. Now lawmakers are urging Biden to sign it. The bill will rescind the vaccine mandate for U.S. military members and provide more than $800 billion for national defense.

Locally, Oklahoma has five military instillations. Senator James Lankford says many military members want answers because for a year and a half many have been left in limbo and unable to go out on missions.

"They're young. They're healthy. And, quite frankly, most of them had covid three times and have natural immunity and had no idea even if they get it the next time because they're asymptomatic,” Sen. Lankford said.

He feels there shouldn’t be a blanket mandate for the covid vaccine for military members but a process to be excused from having it like is standard practice with other things.

"Based on their faith, they need to keep a beard or for certain individuals, they want to be able to wear a turban, they work through all these different processes. They've done the same with vaccines in the past, except this one," he said.

More than 8,000 active-duty service members have been discharged for refusing to get the covid vaccine.

Following the bill's passage in the house, Senator Jim Inhofe sent a statement marking his last defense bill in the senate:

“It has been my top priority while in congress to provide for our nation’s military and this year’s national defense bill reflects that. Much like in years past, I am proud that we were able to go the extra mile to provide for Oklahoma’s service members and their families."



“In addition to including my amendment—introduced alongside my good friend Sen. Reed—that will boost the defense budget to meet the needs of our national defense, this bill will provide critical funding for Oklahoma’s military installations to continue their missions. I also fought to ensure specific language was added so the Air Force has the right motivation to smartly divest E-3s from Tinker while quickly working to field new E-7 aircraft at Tinker. Now, this bill is on to the president’s desk for signing—giving Oklahoma’s service members what they need for another fiscal year.” Senator Jim Inhofe

As of early this month, 99% of active duty members in the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps have been vaccinated, 98% of the Army, and more than 90% of the Guard and Reserve members.

