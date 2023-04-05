Oklahoma Human Services launches new childcare locator tool

TULSA COUNTY — It’s now easier to find quality childcare in your area.

Oklahoma Human Services, also known as DHS, just launched a new childcare locator.

It’s more user-friendly and still meets Federal requirements.

If a family needs a specific location between work and home, the program will allow you to map out childcare programs that exist in their desired area.

It also features a visit summary that shows each program licensing compliance checks.

This makes it easier for mom, dads and caregivers to see how a specific, childcare facility is in compliance with health and safety standards.

“'Families can go on there and see if I have ever been out of compliance and for what reason. There's also the contact for my DHS specialist so they can reach out to her if they have any questions or concerns,” said Jessica Stewart, owner of Stewart Little Day School.

The locator also shows users the program hours and ages accepted, along with how to get in touch with that provider.

In a news release, Oklahoma Human Services said:

All Oklahoma families are encouraged to use the updated Child Care Locator [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] to look for child care programs in their area or to monitor their current child care program’s compliance with health and safety standards.

Quality child care is an important part of Oklahoma’s economy, allowing parents to attain their educational and career goals while their children are engaged in quality early childhood learning environments. Oklahoma Human Services is committed to ensuring that all children and families who need it have access to licensed, quality child care.

About Oklahoma Human Services Child Care Services:

Child Care Services (CCS) is responsible for the regulation and inspection of licensed child care centers and homes across the state. CCS helps child care providers (owners/operators) maintain their licenses and improve coaching and leadership for their teams. Funding for CCS is provided through the federal Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) and supplemented by state taxpayer dollars.

