Oklahoma House adjourned until Monday

12:08 PM, Apr 12, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma House is adjourned until Monday with no new developments related to the statewide teacher walkout. 

The walkout is now into day nine, with many area schools remaining closed. 

The Oklahoma Education Association has said that 95 percent of funds that the association has asked for have been secured. As of Wednesday, the OEA said it sought an additional $25 million for education to end the walkout.

A senator that 2 Works for You reporter Megan Allison spoke with said that there are no new plans to create any additional funds for schools.

