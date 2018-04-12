Oklahoma House adjourned until Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma House is adjourned until Monday with no new developments related to the statewide teacher walkout.
The walkout is now into day nine, with many area schools remaining closed.
The Oklahoma Education Association has said that 95 percent of funds that the association has asked for have been secured. As of Wednesday, the OEA said it sought an additional $25 million for education to end the walkout.
The OEA expects to meet with us after talking to senators. They are no longer confirming a number needed to end the walkout.