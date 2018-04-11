OEA: 95 percent of requested funding has been secured
1:20 PM, Apr 11, 2018
2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Education Association says it has secured 95 percent of the funding it has requested for increased school funding and teacher pay.
A chart the OEA posted on social media pages on Wednesday said that $479 million of the requested $506 million for schools and teachers.
The OEA is now seeking an additional $25 million for education to end the walkout.
I just spoke with OEA staff and they say after looking at the funding that passed yesterday and speaking with the senate, they’re now looking for just $25 million for education. That’s half of what they were asking for yesterday.