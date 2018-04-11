OEA: 95 percent of requested funding has been secured

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Education Association says it has secured 95 percent of the funding it has requested for increased school funding and teacher pay.

A chart the OEA posted on social media pages on Wednesday said that $479 million of the requested $506 million for schools and teachers.

The OEA is now seeking an additional $25 million for education to end the walkout.

I just spoke with OEA staff and they say after looking at the funding that passed yesterday and speaking with the senate, they’re now looking for just $25 million for education. That’s half of what they were asking for yesterday. — Megan Allison (@mallisonKJRH) April 11, 2018

Officials said that any possible bills to address the request for $25 million likely wouldn't be heard on the House floor until Thursday.

