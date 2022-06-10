Oklahoma Highway-20 back open after closing due to a mudslide

ROGERS COUNTY — Parts of OK-20 near Keetonville Hill are now back open after closing due to a mudslide from the heavy rainfall Friday morning.

The road originally closed at 5 a.m. Rogers County Sheriff's Office immediately responded to help with traffic control in the area.

As of 7 a.m., the state highway is now back open. Travelers are urged to be cautious as parts of the road are still experiencing massive puddling and running water.

If you travel this road and would like to avoid the area, CLICK here to find an alternate route.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --