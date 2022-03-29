Oklahoma Gov. Stitt to sign bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign Senate Bill 2, dubbed the "Save Women's Sports Act" on Wednesday morning.

The bill aims to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' or women's sports at K-12 schools or universities in the state.

Supporters of SB2 say they're trying to level the playing field for female athletes, arguing a transgender female who was born biologically male has unfair advantages over non-transgender born-female athletes. Opponents of the law say it's trying to solve a problem that isn't there and could cause transgender children emotional trauma.

"The travesty we have seen growing across the nation of men who identify as women stealing championships and titles from women who have dedicated years of their lives to being the best they can be in their sport should not be tolerated," supporter Sen. Michael Bergstrom (R-Adair) said on Facebook.

"Why can’t we just love our children and let them exist? They aren’t political pawns," Rep. Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) said on Twitter in opposition to the measure.

