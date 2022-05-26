Oklahoma Gov. Stitt signs school bathroom bill into law

TULSA, Okla. — A bill requiring students to use the bathroom that matches their biological sex is now law in Oklahoma.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed two bills into law on Wednesday. One is Senate Bill 615 and the other is considered to be the nation's strictest abortion ban.

School districts across the state who do not comply with SB 615 and require students to follow school bathroom guidelines will face losing up to 5% of their state funding.

Both bills had emergency clause measures which mean both are effective immediately after Stitt's signature.

Several Oklahoma Democrats say passage of both is a "threat" to Oklahomans and the future of economic investment in the state.

Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, gave this statement after both bills were signed:

“We have seen the massive fallout from legislation like this in other states. Many companies, like Panasonic for example, are clear and demonstrate their support for the LGBTQ community. There is more to economic development than money and tax incentives. Companies will not choose for their employees, and their families, to be subjected to laws that ostracize and marginalize their existence.”

This is not the first piece of legislation that impacts transgender Oklahomans.

Earlier this year he signed Senate Bill 2 into law which bans transgender athletes from participating in girls' or women's sports at K-12 schools or universities in the state. Nearly a month later, Stitt signed Senate Bill 1100 which says Oklahoma birth certificates can only mark male or female for gender.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --