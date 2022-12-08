Oklahoma Gov. Stitt bans TikTok on government devices

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Thursday banning TikTok for state agencies, employees and contractors on state-issued devices.
The ban includes state-issued cell phones computers or any other device that can use the internet.
“Maintaining the cybersecurity of state government is necessary to continue to serve and protect Oklahoma citizens and we will not participate in helping the Chinese Communist Party gain access to government information,” Stitt said in a statement Thursday.
Oklahoma joins other Republican-led states including Texas and Maryland to ban the use of the social media app on state devices.
