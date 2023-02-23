Oklahoma Disaster Restoration donating AEDs to local schools

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Disaster Restoration donated another Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to San Miguel Schools of Tulsa.

San Miguel is the third school to receive one of the devices from ODA. An AED works to diagnose cardiac arrhythmias, which can lead to cardiac arrest.

The device is also designed to be used by anyone, as there are audio and visual commands to help save lives. The device costs roughly $1,300, which is accessible to the school, courtesy of ODA.

“It’s really saving lives," Juan Miret, Director of Advancement at San Miguel, said. "With all the activities, especially sports. We are kicking off our soccer season and the running club. So, this really makes sense. Not only to protect our kids, but also our faculty, our staff and families. Because San Miguel is not just a school, it’s a community. So, to have that over there is amazing. It’s a game changer.”

Oklahoma Disaster Restoration plans to donate one of the devices each quarter.

“I would encourage anyone interested to please contact us so we can see what we can do to help,” Kristen Harrison, operations manager with ODA, said.

To learn more about the services ODA provides or to contact it to get on the list to receive a donation of an AED, visit https://okdisaster.com/.

