Oklahoma Disabled American Veterans to host second annual cornhole tournament

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Disabled American veterans, or DAV, is hosting the second annual cornhole tournament to raise funds for the non-profit.

Everything starts Saturday afternoon, but Friday is the deadline to pre-register.

Funds raised go to DAV’s Transportation Services.

The program gives our nation's heroes rides to and from their VA doctor appointments.

Without that service, some may not be able to get the care they need.

"We're a non-profit veteran service organization,” said Danny Oliver, Oklahoma State Adjutant with DAV. “So, we depend on the American people to support us so we can support the men and women who served. To keep the promises that was made to them by this country."

Oliver said the money from the cornhole tournament will be used for veterans in our state.

"All of the monies we receive in our fundraisers go to 100% of what to where that money was designated,” Oliver said. “To either transportation or service fund or transportation and service fund."

If you would like to register for Saturday’s tournament, visit here.

Head to Premier Steel Services at 16420 S. Highway 75 in Glenpool.

Check-in for the competitive division is at noon.

Non-competitive check-in is at 2 p.m.

Walk-up registration is available on the day of the event.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --