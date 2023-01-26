Oklahoma Corporation Commission holds hearing on fuel cost increases

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission had its first of three hearings on Thursday after one commissioner is skeptical about 2021 fuel costs of Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).

ONG was the company discussed on Thursday morning at the Jim Thorpe State Office Building Courtroom in Oklahoma City.

2 News Oklahoma has brought up the last, few weeks about Oklahoma public utility companies raising prices on consumers. Many of them have suffered greatly due to the high bills.

Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony said he believes the public has the right to know exactly what’s going on. Anthony organized the hearing with a judge and state public utility personnel.

Anthony feels the legitimacy of what he says is more than $4 billion of fuel and purchased power costs and passed to Oklahoma taxpayers should be questioned and available to the public.

He said he feels Oklahomans weren’t given adequate notice of the price increases, especially after the February 2021 winter storm. He believes, "extraordinary costs deserve extraordinary scrutiny."

Orvil Knight, an Oklahoma homeowner, says the price increases affect everyone differently.

"I’ve definitely noticed a difference in my electric bill," he said. "But truly, it hasn't changed much – the way we will live or what we’re doing.”

According to Commissioner Anthony, ONG's total fuel cost, excluding added storm costs in 2021, was just under $320,000,000. Once storm costs were added, it bounced to $1,290,770,129.

Commissioner Anthony says 2021 was the most expensive calendar year ever for Oklahoma public utility customers.

