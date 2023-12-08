Oklahoma communities submit 250 letters of intent for opioid funding

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma communities and schools could soon be getting some extra money to help tackle the opioid epidemic. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reported there were nearly 800 opioid-related deaths last year.

Carlos Eaves, of Tulsa, says he's ten years sober from opioids.

"I don't want to use them again," he said. "I don't want to be dependent on the drug."

Especially now.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says opioids, especially fentanyl, are plaguing Oklahoma communities. In 2022, OBN reported 619 people died from it.

"With a regular opioid, you can overdose, but you are trying to overdose. In fentanyl, you have absolutely no control," Drummond told 2 News on Friday.

With a staggering 800 opioid-related deaths last year, Drummond says there's no time to stay stagnant.

He says his office has been sitting on $23 million for three years. He wants to distribute the funds to communities so they can put it into educational programs to stop the trend.

The Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board received more than 250 letters of intent. They consist of municipalities, counties, career technology centers, and more. They all are hopeful they'll get a piece of the grant money to stop the opioid crisis in their areas.

Firstly, Drummond says they'll have to submit an application, which should be out by the end of the month.

2 News Senior Reporter Justin Ayer asked Drummond how severe the opioid crisis is in Oklahoma.

"I was recently in Washington D.C. in front of (U.S. Attorney General) Merrick Garland, and he said Oklahoma is ground zero for fentanyl distribution and abuse," Drummond said.

Drummond attributes the ground zero comment to Oklahoma's medical marijuana distribution system.

"We've invited in every criminal element in the world, and they are active and vibrant in the state of Oklahoma," Drummond said.

Eaves knows by experience opioids weren't the answer.

"Every medicine has side effects, but the culture of using drugs and dirtying the environment is very bad," Eaves said.

Drummond says he's anticipating that his office will be able to deploy the money by June 30.

