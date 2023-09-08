Oklahoma Cold Case Files: Kim McVey

TULSA, Okla. — It was a case that investigators thought they had initially solved in 2020 with the arrest of a murder suspect, however, the case of Kim McVey turned cold once again when prosecutors were forced to dismiss the charges due to witness accounts being inconsistent, and the statute of limitations running out.

It was May of 1992, and a security guard was making his rounds at 9600 North Memorial when all of a sudden, he smelled something horrible. He got out of his car, and that’s when investigators say he found the body of Kim McVey behind a storage shed.

Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Task Force say it wasn’t hard to determine how she died.

“They plainly saw a bullet wound to the head, and this one shot to the head was the cause of death," said TCSO investigator, Ed Jackson.

Deputies say there was no identification on her body at the time, so she was initially turned over to the medical examiner’s office and listed as a Jane Doe.

“A few days later, the investigators learned that her real name was Kim McVey. She was in her 20’s and known to be popular in her social circles and no real known enemies,” said Jackson.

Looking for answers as to who killed her and why, deputies began canvassing the area looking for any clues.

They discovered several empty shell casings in the yard, but neighbors reported they often heard shooting sounds near the home, which they believed to be target practice, so to hear a shot was not unusual.

After an extensive investigation, and a later arrest where charges were dismissed, this case continues to remain cold.

Usually, a case remains on active status for about 10 years, however, this case is more than 30 years old and investigators are hoping someone will come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

If you have any information about the death of Kim McVey, you are asked to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-8661.

Go even deeper into cold cases in Green Country with our podcast. New episodes drop in Fridays.