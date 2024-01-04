Oklahoma Cold Case Files: Alejandro Sandoval

TULSA, Okla. — It’s a case with few leads, no suspects and little to go on. The 2003 cold case of Alejandro Sandoval is about as stalled as it comes.

It was September 9, 2003, and Tulsa Police said Alejandro Sandoval was living at the Salida Creek Apartments in east Tulsa.

That day, officers said he was shot outside his building and then staggered inside his apartment where he collapsed.

Detectives told 2 News the Sandoval case is unusual.

Investigators don’t even have a photo of him, but what they do have is a case that’s remained cold for 21 years.

“In his final moments he had gone into his apartment and told his girlfriend that there was somebody chasing him, and then he laid down on the floor and he never really regained consciousness from there,” said Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Tulsa police said it wasn’t hard to figure out how Sandoval died.

“It turned out that he was shot,” said Watkins.

However, officers said there was little cooperation from nearby witnesses at the time of Sandoval’s death.

“There's a little bit of discrepancy when you read the reports. It's hard to tell if he ran in there once or came outside and then came back but at some point, he was shot,” said Watkins.

Police said another thing that makes this case so difficult is the numerous names that Sandoval used throughout his life.

“Mr. Sandoval had multiple aliases and his actual real name was Jose Mendoza Agular, but he also went by Alberto Diaz. He was apparently involved in the drug trade and had been having multiple run-ins with people around his apartment complex in the month leading up to his death,” said Watkins.

Watkins said it’s possible one of those enemies may have caught up with him outside his apartment that day.

Despite what he was possibly involved with, Watkins said no one deserves to lose their life at the hand of another.

"Often when people lead a high-risk lifestyle, this is often the outcome of it and no one ever deserves it. I mean yeah, he is committing crimes, but you can pay for that through the judicial system, not by someone's hand,” said Watkins.

If you have any information about the death of Alejandro Sandoval, you can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

That number is 918-596-COPS.

