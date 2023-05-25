Oklahoma Cold Case File: Muhammed Imran

TULSA, Okla. — This cold case begins on a hot, summer night in June of 2019.

Muhammed Imran and Rhonda Luce were working at a convenience store near MLK and Pine.

Their shift was coming to a close, and the two busily wrapped up some loose ends before heading home.

Imran was a newlywed at the time and worked at the store for roughly two years.

Investigators say a man approached the employees wearing a Covid-19 mask and told them to get on the ground. The woman did what he said, however, Imran kept walking towards the dumpster to take out the trash.

That’s when police say the gunman fired at Imran, hitting him in the chest.

Jay Awan owned the store at the time of the murder and remembers his former employee with fondness.

"He had a lot of passions and goals in his life and it’s just gone away in just one minute,” said Awan.

Tulsa police homicide detective, Reggie Warren says the entire incident had a lasting effect on Luce.

“'Rhonda recalled hearing the guy tell Muhammed to get on the ground a second time of which he was shot, and she saw Muhammed fall to the ground and she was forced to go inside at gunpoint to open the cash register for this guy,” said Warren.

Warren says at that point, Luce thought that night was going to be her last.

"She was to the point of no return. She didn't want to go back to work. I explained to her and said don't let this situation take food out of your family's mouth,” said Warren.

For Awan, he says he stills struggles with the crime that took his employee’s life.

“'I believe he needs to be punished. He has taken one person's life. He just started his new marriage life and taken life from somebody for just a couple hundred dollars is not worth it, said Awan.

Despite having multiple cameras from multiple angles, Tulsa Police were not able to get a solid ID on the gunman.

Officers tell 2 News they believe a possible motive in this case may be robbery, and they desperately want to find the person responsible for taking Imran’s life.

"I don't want this to be cold. I want to keep this in people's minds. There may be somebody that can come forward with some information and assist me with this,” said Warren.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department homicide unit, or you can call Crime Stoppers. That number is 918-596-COPS.

