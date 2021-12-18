Oklahoma City Church gives back to Kentucky storm victims

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla — An Oklahoma church is doing it's part to help victims impacted by the recent storms that ravaged the area.

Partnering with World Vision, a humanitarian aid organization, semi-trucks full of supplies were donated.

Using his connections with the humanitarian aid organization World Vision, they are donating hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of supplies to the hardest hit areas.

The scene in Kentucky was described as a war zone or something out of a movie.

Disaster everywhere you look, families still searching for their loved ones and millions of dollars of work to be done.

Pastor Derrick Scobey and his church Ebenezer Baptist in Oklahoma City are no strangers to tornadoes and the destruction they bring.

He said the tornadoes Oklahoma has seen in recent years pale in comparison to the storms that tore through multiple states last week, killing dozens.

That's why he said it's so important to help when others are suffering.

So with the help of his church and World Vision, multiple semi-trucks packed full of supplies were being dropped off at the hardest hit areas in Kentucky.

“We’ve taken two 53 foot trailer loads of supplies over there. Consisting of blankets and heaters and toys for the children”, pastor Scobey said.

He said after seeing the destruction, you can't help but do what you can for these people who have lost everything.

Scobey said donations from all over continue to come in to the point that now there's too much.

“We served hundreds of families with much needed supplies, but it was just a tremendous blessing to be able to serve especially because the fact so many have come to Oklahoma in our time of need” pastor Scobey said.

He said some places estimate enough food for an entire year.

If you are interested in donating monetarily you can do so through Ebenezer Baptist Church or World Vision.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --