Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics busts multi-city meth ring

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies busted a large drug ring bringing in millions of dollars worth of meth from California to Tulsa.

A six month investigation led to arrest warrants for 25 people after law enforcement received information they were moving large quantities of math into Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Sapulpa. Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said getting this ring off the streets only makes Tulsa safer.

“You’re looking at potentially close to a million dollars in street value had that made it to the streets had we not intercepted it. And again that was just 16 pounds but we identified other shipments that were larger than that and monthly increments that would easily reach 100 pounds or more so this was a significant trafficking organization," said Woodward.

Woodward said Clay Johnson was the main target of this investigation and with the help of several agencies, he said Johnson's crew was stopped.

“We combined our resources with Broken Arrow PD and started a joint investigation and over the last several months we’ve identified a number of individuals who were responsible for orchestrating loads being brought in, being distributed, broken down then shipped into individual communities," said Woodward.

He said Johnson and the other suspects are facing multiple charges on top of trafficking.

“Those defendants are going to be looking at distribution as well as trafficking charges and possibly some weapons charges. We seized and located several weapons yesterday,” said Woodward.

Woodward said the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests could be made. He said the OBN is also working with law enforcement in Anaheim, California to shut down the supply and stop any further shipments.

