Oklahoma Baptist volunteers head to Florida to provide relief after Hurricane Ian

OKLAHOMA — Over two dozen volunteers from the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief left early Friday morning to go help provide relief in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

Volunteer teams all across Oklahoma are serving as a multi-state, multi-week response which includes damage assessment, flood recovery, feeding, and more.

Sam Porter, interim state director of Oklahoma Baptist DR, said, “Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief are sending these trained and dedicated teams of volunteers, along with equipment and more, to serve those in need. We greatly need financial and prayer support for these efforts.”

Porter says the volunteers will be stationed at a recovery site near Daytona with the main focus on flood recovery.

Rebecca, from Slaughterville, noted this was her first disaster relief deployment. “I am glad to be going. I prayed that God would let me provide help and hope to these people in need,” she said

Porter emphasizes that disaster responses such as these take a "significant amount of time, resources, and volunteers."

“As you can imagine, this response will be a marathon-type response that will take many volunteers rotating long distance every week to 10 days. We greatly appreciate people supporting us prayerfully and financially,” he said.

For updates or to make a financial donation to Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, visit the organization's website.

