Oklahoma attorney general joins multi-state lawsuit to block Head Start mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has joined a multi-state lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s requirements of masks on toddlers and COVID-19 shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start Programs.

This is one of several lawsuits O'Connor has in the works against Pres. Joe Biden's administration over mandatory vaccines.

“This unconstitutional mandate for pre-school students, staff, and volunteers will cause mayhem for educators and low-income families in Oklahoma,” says O’Connor.

The Head Start program provides early childhood education and resources like diapers to underserved children and their families.

O'Connor says by asking staff, contractors, and volunteers who serve in the Head Start programs to be vaccinated by Jan. 31 will cost jobs and programming.

The multi-state lawsuit alleges that the Head Start mandates are not only beyond the administration's authority, but it also violates multiple federal laws.

Some of the other states participating in the lawsuit include Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, and Missouri.

View a copy of the filings here.

