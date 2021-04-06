Oklahoma Aquarium, Utica Park Clinic hosting COVID vaccine clinic on Tuesday

JENKS, Okla. — Utica Park Clinic is hosting a COVID vaccine clinic at the Oklahoma Aquarium on Tuesday, April 6.

The clinic will last from 4 to 8 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome, according to an Oklahoma Aquarium's Facebook post.

Anyone ages 16 and up will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Masks are required inside the Oklahoma Aquarium and the clinic.

Those who want to go to the clinic will need to bring a photo I.D. and their insurance card.

The Oklahoma Aquarium is located at 300 Aquarium Dr., Jenks, OK.

