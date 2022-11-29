Oklahoma Aquarium unveils new logo, future plans

JENKS, Okla — The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks is announcing some new renovations and unveiling a new logo as part of its rebranding effort.

May 28, 2023, will mark the 20th birthday of the Oklahoma Aquarium. In honor of that, the executive director of the Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation says it is rebranding to carry the facility into the next 20 years.

So with that said, out with the old and in with the new. The new logo for the facility shows a bull shark with a school of fish. Something that aquarium officials say depicts the heart of their facility.

“The whole idea behind that is to highlight the uniqueness of this facility having bull sharks," said Dr. Ann Money the executive director of the Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation. "We are the only place in the western hemisphere that has them and we have the largest collection.”

But that’s not all, they plan to add a jellyfish touch tank within the next year, expand the footprint of the facility and remodel current exhibits like the Oklahoma Aquatic Gallery.

“We are going to completely redo it so it becomes more of an immersive experience. As we built new exhibits, as we remodel exhibits, what we want to do is make everything more interactive because that’s how kids learn science by touching, by smelling, being engaged in it. So everything we are doing is to try and increase that experience,” said Dr. Money.

It’s all to keep things fresh and to keep people engaged and excited.

The Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation plans to have a gala to celebrate the aquarium's birthday in May.

