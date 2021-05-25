Oklahoma Aquarium to no longer require masks

JENKS, Okla. — Starting June 1, the Oklahoma Aquarium is no longer requiring guests to wear face coverings inside their facility.

The decision comes in light of the recent changes in CDC requirements starting fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face masks in most situations.

The aquarium still strongly encourages unvaccinated guests to wear masks while inside the facility. Masks will be available at the ticket booth while supplies last.

The Oklahoma Aquarium was one of 14 major Tulsa-area attractions that announced it was continuing mask requirements through the month of May, despite citywide mandates ending.

“Our COVID-19 policies have always conformed to CDC guidelines, and this change is no exception,” says Oklahoma Aquarium Chief Operating Officer Kenny Alexopoulos. “The safety of our guests, staff, and volunteers remains our top priority.”

Other COVID-19 protocols at the aquarium will remain in place. Staff continues to sanitize surfaces, including high-traffic surfaces such as rides and exhibit exteriors. To encourage social distancing, feed shows remain postponed.

The aquarium’s full list of COVID-19 precautions can be viewed at the Oklahoma Aquarium's website.

