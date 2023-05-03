Okla. Dept. of Veteran Affairs urges early prep for job fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is set to host a Veteran Hiring event.

The event is not until June 1, but now is the time to get prepared to meet with employers.

One of the biggest things is your resume.

According to ODVA, making the resume general will help at the event, as the employers can range in a variety of industries.

“Make sure have somebody look over it,” Randall Coon with ODVA said. “If nothing else, read it backwards, believe it or not, our mind will autocorrect a mistake…you really want to take that position that you want to go after, that project management position, engineering, or that accounting position, have your resume tailored to that. There's plenty of opportunities to be able to go there.”

Coon said employers have a great experience, just like the Veterans.

"When we do Veteran only hiring events, we're showcasing them and employers they love coming to these because they know what product they are actually going to be getting," Coon said. “A military member is a constant. They want to improve their self, they want to improve their situation, we always strive for perfection, improvement.”

When asked what employers gain from hiring a Veteran, Coon said they are unique individuals, and always a team player.

“They're just hard, you know, hardworking,” Coon said. “We found that employers really liked to hire veterans and military members, because they just know the work ethic."

The event is from 10 am to 2 pm on June 1 at Tulsa Tech – Riverside Campus at 801 E. 91st Street in Tulsa.

ODVA said to use the conference center entrance.

