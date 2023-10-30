Okla. AG files motion to speak in tribal compact veto override lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion to speak at Governor Kevin Stitt's tribal compact veto lawsuit oral arguments scheduled for December 7.

Stitt filed a lawsuit against Oklahoma Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat and Speaker of the House Charles McCall following a vote overriding his veto of SB 26x and HB 1005.

Drummond submitted the motion to the Oklahoma Supreme Court citing support for time to speak during oral arguments.

Stitt responded by requesting a denial of Drummond's motion. He claims that Drummond does not provide a new voice in the arguments saying the respondents would have two lawyers fighting for the same side against his lawsuit.

Each side is allotted 30 minutes to present oral arguments. Drummond says his request of up to 15 minutes would be that of the state's voice not an additional argument for the respondents.



Previous story>>> Stitt sues legislative leaders after votes to override his vetoes

The response presented by Stitt's legal team claims allowing Drummond to speak will be an additional 15 minutes for respondents.

2 News previously reported the lawsuit filed by Stitt garnered pushback from Oklahoma's Tribal Nations and state leaders.

Gov. Stitt Sues Legislature Over Override Votes

The lawsuit was filed just days after the state house and senate gained bipartisan support voting against Stitt's veto of the two bills.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will review the motion and response in the coming weeks prior to the oral arguments on December 7.

2 News will continue to follow this story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

