OK Rep. Kevin Hern explores filling Speaker of the House seat

WASHINGTON D.C — Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern is exploring the possibility of running for Speaker of the House after Kevin McCarthy was ousted.

When asked why he was throwing his hat in the ring by CNN, McCarthy said he didn't volunteer, but he's been talking with other members about the possibility.

"When you have people asking you about taking a different direction, what we've done historically in this congress and then we're doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results where leadership just keeps ascending through the ranks," Hern told CNN.

Hern said people have asked him about looking into an alternate choice for Speaker. He said because of this, he is talking "about the issue with other groups of people" to see if the votes are there.

Hern was elected to the House in 2018 and serves on the budget, small business, and natural resources committees.

During the tumultuous nominations for Speaker of the House in January, Hern was nominated for speaker before McCarthy was ultimately selected.

