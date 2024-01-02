OK Rep. files bill to require Ten Commandments in every classroom

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma State Representative from Roland filed a bill on Dec. 29, 2023 to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public school classrooms.

Each classroom in Oklahoma's public schools would have to "clearly display a poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments," Rep. Jim Olsen said.

The poster would have to be at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall. If passed, the requirement would begin in the 2024-2025 school year.

It also requires the text be "in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom," the bill reads.



RELATED >>> Ryan Walters calls for 10 Commandments to be displayed in each class

"The Ten Commandments is one of the foundations of our nation," Olsen said. "Publicly and proudly displaying them in public school classrooms will serve as a reminder of the ethics of our state and country as students and teachers go about their day. It is my prayer that this display would inspire our young people during their formative years and encourage them to lead moral, principled lives."

Public schools would also have to accept any privately donated poster and display it. Another requirement is if the school has a poster that meets the requirements and doesn't need it, they should donate it to another school that needs one.

Olsen filed this bill as emergency legislation, saying its "immediately necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health or safety."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

