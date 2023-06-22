State Superintendent Ryan Walters calls for 10 Commandments to be displayed in each class

Crowds of teachers, students and parents showed up at Thursday’s state board of education meeting again this month---mainly to pressure State Superintendent Ryan Walters to stop talks of indoctrination and ideology and focus on education.

“Our parents, teachers and students are experiencing violence every day in the form of neglect, manipulation and attacks by this administration,” said one parent.

After public comment, Walters announced recommendations from a group called the “Oklahoma Advisory Council on Founding Principles,” including requiring a “minute” of silence in school to reflect, meditate or pray.

“This should be a full minute and not a commonly referred to ‘moment,’” said Walters.

Each classroom would be required to display a copy of the 10 Commandments as well as a western civilization course would be required for graduation. Walters added the 1962 Supreme Court decision ruling prayer in school unconstitutional “was wrong.”

Atheism is now the de facto and sponsored religion and is indefensible in a place like Oklahoma that we would allow this to happen,” said Walters.

A moment of silence is already required. Walters said he would look into how other requirements would be implemented.

