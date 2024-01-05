OK Rep. calls for investigation into Department of Corrections

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey is calling for an independent investigation of the state's Department of Corrections.

Humphrey said the investigation is necessary after an increase in violent assaults against inmates and staff. He also chairs the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee.

"The Department of Corrections, within the past year, has seen an increase in violence against inmates and staff," Humphrey said. "Stabbings, assaults, and rapes appear to have become a near-daily occurrence. I am receiving multiple reports, like an inmate being tied up for approximately 12 hours and raped repeatedly. Another report is of inmates entering an employee’s office and repeatedly stabbing an inmate in front of that employee."



In Humphrey's announcement, he detailed the most recent attack he learned about in a D.O.C jail:

"The reports of inmates or employees being attacked, beaten or stabbed have been overwhelming. The most recent attack was a video of an inmate attack at the Dick Conner Correctional Center shown on an Oklahoma City television station."

"It is my understanding that inmates videoed this attack and sent the video to the station director and the assaulted inmate's family members."

"I'm left asking how this can happen. When inmates become so bold that they will video their assault and mail that video to the family and director of a news station, then Oklahoma has lost control of its prison system."

"If this report is true, it clearly demonstrates the administration’s catastrophic failure. The Department of Corrections cannot be trusted to investigate themselves. It is time Oklahomans demand a proper investigation into the numerous reports and allegations involving our Department of Corrections."

Humphrey said this is just the latest case that concerns him. He mentioned staff shortages, as well as obscured money have also been reported.

He said he's also investigated whistleblower claims of the department covering up rapes and other crimes.

"Staff shortages and coverups place those within our prison system – both staff and inmates – in tremendous danger," he said.

