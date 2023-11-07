State owes Tulsa County $15M for housing inmates, commissioners say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County officials and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are at odds over what it costs to house state inmates in the Tulsa County Jail.

The Tulsa County Board of Commissioners filed a petition to reconsider the Supreme Court of Oklahoma's Oct. 10 decision that defined the daily cost of housing an ODOC prisoner.

Tulsa County says it's only receiving $27 per day/inmate from the state. The $27 a day limit was set in 2011. In 2017, a state statute began requiring the state to reimburse counties for the cost of housing state prisoners at a daily rate determined by the State Auditor.

In the petition, the county argues the cost is actually $63.42, as determined by the State Auditor.

Because of this discrepancy in cost determination, Tulsa County says the state owes them $15 million.

“It is imperative the Oklahoma Supreme Court review their prior decision, forcing local taxpayers to foot the bill to house state inmates in county jails,” stated Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado. “Whether its mental health or housing DOC inmates, the State cannot continue to burden Counties with their Constitutional obligations.”

The petition claims the state refuses to pay the rate determined by the State Auditor. The state also filed a lawsuit claiming the term "actual daily cost" used in the statute is too ambiguous for the State Auditor to "know what it meant."

Tulsa County says David L. Moss is bursting at the seams with ODOC prisoners, with 65 state prisoners awaiting transfer to the ODOC and at least four who have been in DLM for over 100 days.

The State Auditor determined the cost for ODOC to house inmates in ODOC facilities ranges from $60.96 to $113.66, depending on the security level.

Tulsa County says DLM closely resembles a maximum security ODOC prison, putting even the $63.42 number on the low end.

