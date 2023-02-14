OHCA: SoonerCare could end for thousands if not renewed in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Health Care Authority announced that for the first time in three years it will have to kick some people off of their SoonerCare health plans.

If you have SoonerCare, you could receive a purple letter beginning this week.

In fact, up to 300,000 Oklahomans could receive the letter, warning that their SoonerCare coverage will be ending in 2023.

In December Congress passed a federal regulation ending the public health emergency that waived renewal requirements.

“We’ve enrolled more than 3,000 new folks in SoonerCare since (the state) expanded Medicaid. Many of those had never had insurance before in their lives,” said Morton Comprehensive Health Services Director of Programs Grace Burke.

That 3,000 has come through the doors or phone lines the Morton Clinic ever since the start of the pandemic triggered the government to expand Medicaid benefits through SoonerCare.

But many could lose their coverage after the cutoff of April 30, especially if their info has changed, their income has gone up, or they have switched jobs.

“And they’re saying it’s the ones that don’t use their SoonerCare right now," Burke said. "So if you’re not using your SoonerCare, you haven’t used it in the last year, you may be the first one that is deemed ineligible. But you could still be eligible.”

That fact, Burke stressed, is why it’s important to check your or your family’s status for free by going online, calling OHCA, or going in-person to sites like the Morton Clinic’s enrollment room.

“It’s an awesome insurance," she said. "The only thing SoonerCare doesn't cover basically, is regular vision, eye exams, and eyeglasses. Other than that it covers dental, it covers specialists appointments, it covers everything. It requires pre-authorization but who doesn’t have insurance that needs pre-authorization?”

For those losing Medicaid coverage, there will be a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace beginning March 31.

