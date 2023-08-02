Officials warn after heat illnesses, pet deaths reported at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department and River Parks Authority are sounding the alarm on hikers and bikers visiting local trails during the heat advisory.

During adverse heat conditions, experienced mountain biker Keith Ridenour said he has to stop every 45 minutes.

"(I) try to drink my whole bottle for the 45, whether (I'm) thirsty or not," Ridenour said. "You just keep drinking and come back get a fresh bottle and go out for another 45. I usually go through four or five bottles a ride."

River Parks Authority, which monitors Turkey Mountain, said it's seen TFD and EMSA respond to at least a half-dozen cases all relating to heat illness in just the last several days.

Two were for dogs that proved fatal.

"A lot of people just don't realize it," RPA project manager Ryan Howell told 2 News. "They stop, they give their dog water just like normal, but you don't really think about it. I mean, these dogs, they're literally wearing fur coats. And one of the pets died within 30 minutes of being out here."

Crews have put out free bottles at the start of trails to help anyone who still wants to come hike or bike.

RPA recommends just playing it safe.

"It's really a bad idea at this point to come anytime between 9 a.m. And 6 p.m.," Howell said. "It's just not a good time to be at Turkey Mountain, no matter how well you are prepared."

While many we spoke with said Turkey Mountain is part of their weekly or even daily routine, they are making some adjustments to protect themselves.

"I just make sure I bring water, lots of water, and try to stay in the shade most of the time," hiker Jerry Seefeldt said. "I got boots, I got glasses, I've got a hat, I got my phone."

"I don't drink a whole lot of water during it, I do it before," hiker Sammi Kachel said.

"For the outdoorsy people it's just a natural sauna," Ridenour said. "You just sweat out all the toxins and replace it with the good stuff (water)."

