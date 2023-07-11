Officials, parents warn of drowning dangers as deaths rise

JENKS, Okla. — 32 people have drowned in Oklahoma lakes, rivers and pools since 2019, with July being the deadliest month.

That sparked EMSA to make a splash with water safety while partnering with Miller Swim School in Jenks Tuesday.

"Don't underestimate the water, it can just be super dangerous," said Oklahoma Game Warden Josey Branch, who told 2 News he was at the right place at the right time in Payne County last month when he saw a one-year-old girl fall into a lake.

"(Drownings are a) silent killer. You just can't underestimate it in anything that you're doing, especially boating and things like that."

According to theCDC, drownings are the leading cause of death in children ages 1-4.

That's partly why EMSA said it scheduled a demonstration to show how crucial a quick response is for someone struggling in water, and after they're out.

"One of the biggest things when it comes to child drownings is to be prepared, and so to prevent accidents like this to occur," paramedic Kayla Stack said. "So first and foremost is keeping an eye on your kids at all times. And setting up security measures: gates, fences, alarms, and how to perform CPR in case something like this does happen."

Swim parent John Laymon said his daughter fell off a lake dock railing and slipped under the boat when she was three years old.

"Me and the mom were there to protect the child and we're not even the ones able to save her in that instance," Laymon said.

Fortunately, another nearby adult was able to rescue her.

"Safety, safety, safety," he added. "Make sure someone is watching the kids. Do not assume that just because there's a group that someone is watching them."

"These moments happen in the blink of an eye."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

