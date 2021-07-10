Officer involved shooting overnight in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the Blue Dome District that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers were initially responded to the area for reports of a bar fight.

According to officials, the bar fight happened on East Second Street and Elgin Avenue.

Witnesses say the fight started with five or six individuals before officers arrived.

The suspect was inside his car when police arrived, while attempting to flee the scene he hit a police car.

He then drove at a police officer who was walking in the street.

Police say the officer fired three shots at the suspect as he dove out of the way.

The suspect led police on a chase, they caught up with him a few blocks later where they took him into custody.

Lt. Chris O'Keefe with the Tulsa Police Department says, “the officer was not injured, he’s fine and the suspect was taken to the hospital, and he was talking and seemed to be in good condition the last that we saw him.”

Police tell 2 News the suspect was hit once in the leg by the officer's shot, at this time the suspects condition is unknown.

Tulsa Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting surveillance video as the investigation continues.

