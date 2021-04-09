Officer, driver injured after car hits TPD squad car

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed into a Tulsa police officer's squad car, sending them both to the hospital.
The crash happened Thursday night in north Tulsa near the QuikTrip at 700 North Sheridan.
Police said the driver turned in front of the K-9 squad car, which led to the crash.
Authorities said both the officer and driver were taken to the hospital. Police told 2 Works for You the officer and K-9 are both okay. The condition of the other driver is unknown at this time.
