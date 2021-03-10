ODOT crews begin $44 million project to improve Keetonville Hill

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A stretch of a dangerous highway is finally getting the attention of the state. Over the past decade, the road has cost the state millions of dollars in repairs.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is spending $44 million to fix Highway 20 at Keetonville Hill which connects Owasso and Claremore in Rogers County.

The four mile project will widen the highway from two lanes to five just west of Keetonville Hill. ODOT is planning to make a smoother curve that bypasses the winding road reconnecting to the existing highway.

The current road along the hillside is a high maintenance area due to erosion and frequent landslides. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said this stretch of highway has a dangerous reputation. The winding road makes it hard for drivers to see on-coming traffic.

“It comes with a big price tag but there comes a time when we have to bite the bullet and pay the price to make improvements that are needed,” Sheriff Walton said.

The highway is currently open. They expect the project to be completed in the summer of 2022.

