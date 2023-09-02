OBN agents make three arrests in human trafficking case

TULSA, Okla. — Three people are in jail after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics completed their undercover investigation of a human trafficking case.

The victim, a minor female, is safe. She was able to escape, while helping investigators with their work.

These are the faces of human traffickers. Aubri Parsons, Jordell Henderson, and Megan Miller.

They are charged with multiple felonies including human trafficking of a minor, and publication of child pornography.

"In this case, she definitely wanted out. She saw an out, was able to escape, essentially, this lifestyle, these people," said Mark Woodward, with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Investigators aren’t naming the victim, but we know she was able to escape the situation, and help investigators with undercover operations, to put Parsons, Henderson and Miller away.

"We were able to track her down, and conducted an interview with her, and she provided very good information," Woodward said.

In a past life, Kristin Weis pursued a career in cosmetology. Then one night, she saw a graphic video of someone committing a heinous sex crime.

That was enough to stir her into action, starting The Demand Project, which helps victims of Human Trafficking after they are found.

Once victims arrive, workers help them regain trust with society.

"It takes a good nine months to a year to even break the barrier of trust, they have been so mistreated, so abused," Weis said.

Some victims of human trafficking are kidnapped, but Weis says others get caught up in bad circles, and thus get caught up in the bad actions.

"So they truly believe there’s a relationship, a two-way relationship. They don’t see themselves as a product most of the time," Weis said.

In any event, both investigators and Weis said the internet is an easy way for human traffickers to seduce their victims. Parents should always monitor their children’s online activity.

The OBN has a hotline for human trafficking tips: 1-855-617-2288

