Nursing student reacts to tragedy at medical building in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Watching this tragedy unfold was frightening for many people but especially for one nursing student employed by St. Francis.

When a shooting like this happens where you least expect it, it can sometimes have you rethinking your career path, but that’s not the case for Jarod McCumber who is a nursing student and works at St. Francis hospital just a sky bridge away from the building where the gunman opened fire.

"It’s scary that it’s in the place where I work, where I do clinical, where all my fellow classmates do clinical,” McCumber said.

While McCumber is thankful he wasn’t working at the time of the shooting, he says that wasn’t his first thought when he heard the news Wednesday evening.

“When I thought about it the first thought was my fellow students and hoping none of them had to witness or be in that tragic situation,” he said.

Even after this, he says he still wants to be a nurse.

“I think that this can happen anywhere unfortunately," McCumber said. "I don’t wish to do anything else and I never would regardless of whether or not there’s an extreme danger that can come from it.”

Something the president and CEO of St. Francis Health Systems hopes other healthcare workers believe as well.

“We can’t allow that to make us want to turn our back on the reason that we are here," Cliff Robertson, the president and CEO of St. Francis Health Systems, said. "We were all called into this profession... to care for others and to care for our community and while its human nature to want to turn our backs right now to want to walk away we can’t do that and we won’t do that.”

Robertson says 10,000 people work in the St. Francis Health System.

McCumber says while it will be difficult to move past this, he says it will be important to have the community’s support.

“Just be even an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, somebody to just hold and hug for them can be very helpful,” McCumber said.

President and CEO Robertson also encourages his staff to ask questions and acknowledge that this event will change St. Francis.

