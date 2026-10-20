NSU child care grant helps student parents stay in college

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — For Michelle Marsh, affordable child care is more than a convenience. It helps determine whether she can keep working toward a college degree.

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Marsh, who finished her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in May and is now pursuing a master’s in public relations.

She told 2 News Oklahoma she previously stepped away from school for about three years after having her son. Now, her daughter Amelia attends the Little Rowdy Childcare Center on Northeastern State University’s Broken Arrow campus, where story time and bubbles are part of the day.

“It's pretty much the decision maker when it comes to going back to school or not for me,” Marsh said of the lower child care cost. Without that option, she said, “I'd probably just be staying home, not continuing my education.”

A new $1.9 million federal Child Care Access Means Parents in School grant, known as CCAMPIS, will support NSU’s efforts over four years to make child care more affordable for student parents.

The funding will help reduce costs through a sliding fee scale for low-income parents and connect more eligible families with assistance, according to information provided by the university.

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Who qualifies for free child care?

NSU Broken Arrow student parents who are eligible for a Pell Grant can receive free care for children ages 8 weeks through 8 years while the parents are on campus for classes or studying, according to Little Rowdy director Denise Tyrell.

Parents do not have to attend an in-person class: Tyrell said students taking online classes can qualify if they are on campus while logged into the course. They must also remain on campus while using the free care.

Tyrell said Pell eligibility — not whether a student actually receives a Pell Grant — determines eligibility for the child care assistance. Families should contact the center to confirm their eligibility and the paperwork needed before enrolling.

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Who can get reduced-cost care?

Student parents who are not Pell-eligible can still use the center for $5 an hour, Tyrell said. She also said current students, alumni and university employees qualify for a 15% discount off public rates, so families should ask the center which rate applies to their care needs.

Who can enroll a child?

Enrollment is not limited to student families. Faculty, staff, former students and parents with no university affiliation can enroll children ages 8 weeks through 8 years.

Care designed around college and family life

The center operates year-round with flexible scheduling, and Tyrell said extended hours help student parents take classes later in the day while their children are nearby.

According to the university, Little Rowdy is licensed by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, follows specific staff-to-child ratios and is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

For parents balancing tuition and child care bills, that support can help keep a degree within reach.

Dr. Eloy Chavez, dean of NSU’s College of Extended Learning, said many parents want a degree but cannot afford tuition while also paying for child care.

How families can apply

Parents can download enrollment forms from the Little Rowdy Childcare Center website or contact Tyrell through the center to request the forms by email. Completed forms go back to the director to begin enrollment. Families should confirm available openings, care hours, their applicable rate and any grant eligibility requirements with the center.

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