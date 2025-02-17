People in Nowata concerned about the city's prep for snowstorm

NOWATA, Okla. — Nowata community members are concerned about the city's preparation for the snowstorm expected to hit the county on Feb 18.

2 News spoke to Samantha Crites during her shopping trip to prepare for the weather.

"Milk, and cereal and those kinds of things and just making sure that the stay is a little easier," said Crites.

In a Facebook post, Nowata County Emergency Management asked people to stay off the roads for potentially dangerous conditions.

Staff with Nowata Emergency Management asked residents to do their shopping on Feb 17 to prepare for the storm. Crites said a shopping haul isn't the only way she's preparing.

"Covering our faucets, leaving our faucets dripping those kinds of things," said Crites.

However, some people like Sandra McWilliams questioned whether the city could handle a severe snowstorm.

"We're not a big city, so we don't have a of equipment and a lot of people to help out like Tulsa does," said McWilliams.

2 News contacted Nowata Emergency Manager David Hewitt, who said they have extra snow plows and plenty of salt trucks to ensure road safety in severe winter weather.

"Some of our community members that have equipment will help out as well… graters and front-end loaders they've already offered to help if we need them to do," said Hewitt.

Crites said despite what could happen, the Nowata community is optimistic.

"I think so. We've seen quite a few of these, and we've all done pretty good," said Crites.

